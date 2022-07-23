Why is a 2° carbon radical more stable than a 1° carbon radical?

Hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation is a stabilizing interaction that occurs when the electrons in a sigma bond (usually C-H or C-C) interact with an adjacent empty p-orbital or radical. In the case of a 2° carbon radical, the presence of two alkyl groups allows for more hyperconjugative interactions compared to a 1° radical, which only has one. This additional stabilization contributes to the greater stability of the 2° radical.