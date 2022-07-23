Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 22c
Chapter 10, Problem 22c

Predict the major products of the following alkane halogenation reactions. [The number of products shown ignores the formation of racemic mixtures.]
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a free radical halogenation reaction involving chlorine (Cl₂) and heat, which typically leads to the substitution of hydrogen atoms in alkanes with chlorine atoms.
Analyze the structure of the alkane: The given alkane is 2-methylbutane, which has primary, secondary, and tertiary hydrogen atoms available for substitution.
Determine the reactivity of hydrogen atoms: In free radical halogenation, tertiary hydrogens are the most reactive, followed by secondary, and then primary hydrogens. This is due to the stability of the resulting free radicals.
Predict the major products: The reaction will likely produce three different chlorinated products based on the substitution at different hydrogen sites. Consider the formation of products from the substitution at tertiary, secondary, and primary positions.
Consider the number of products: Since the problem specifies three products, focus on the most likely sites for chlorine substitution that would lead to distinct products, ignoring any racemic mixtures that might form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Halogenation

Alkane halogenation is a substitution reaction where an alkane reacts with a halogen (like Cl2 or Br2) to form alkyl halides. This process typically involves the generation of free radicals through the homolytic cleavage of the halogen bond, followed by a series of radical propagation steps that lead to the substitution of hydrogen atoms in the alkane with halogen atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:47
Functionalizing Alkanes

Free Radical Mechanism

The free radical mechanism is a multi-step process that includes initiation, propagation, and termination steps. In the initiation step, halogen molecules dissociate into free radicals. During propagation, these radicals react with alkanes to form new radicals and alkyl halides. The process continues until termination occurs, where two radicals combine to form a stable product, effectively ending the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
The mechanism of Radical Polymerization.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In alkane halogenation, the formation of products is influenced by the stability of the resulting radicals; more stable tertiary radicals are favored over primary ones, leading to a higher yield of products derived from more substituted carbon centers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following alkane halogenation reactions. [The number of products shown ignores the formation of racemic mixtures.]

(b)

1146
views
Textbook Question

Can you make a 1° bromoalkane like (3-bromopropyl)cyclopentane using alkane halogenation? Why or why not?

1225
views
Textbook Question

Why is a 2° carbon radical more stable than a 1° carbon radical?

1124
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following alkane halogenation reactions. [The number of products shown ignores the formation of racemic mixtures.]

(d)

1480
views
Textbook Question

When (1R,3S)-1-tert-butyl-1,3-dimethylcyclopentane is halogenated, one stereoisomer is produced in excess.

(b) explain why this reaction did not produce an equal mixture of stereoisomers.

1280
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a 2-halobutane was needed for a synthetic sequence. Starting your synthesis with butane, would it be best to put a chlorine or bromine at that position? Explain.

1013
views