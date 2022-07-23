Textbook Question
Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(b) (5R,6E)-5-bromooct-6-en-1-yne
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Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(b) (5R,6E)-5-bromooct-6-en-1-yne
Vitamin E, especially the B ring and the side chain, is a terpenoid derivative. Identify the isoprene units nature used to make it.
In each pair, choose the most acidic compound. Justify your answer. The most acidic proton in each compound has been indicated.
(b)
The following polyunsaturated fat, which does not exist in nature, is oxidized at a rate similar to oleic acid (Table 11.14), despite having two cis-alkenes. Why?
Name the following halogenated compounds according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(c)
In each pair, choose the most basic compound. Justify your answer.
(d)