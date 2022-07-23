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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 38a
Chapter 10, Problem 38a

Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(a) (S)-3-bromo-3-ethylcyclohex-1-ene

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Step 1: Start by identifying the parent structure. The parent name is 'cyclohex-1-ene,' which indicates a six-membered cycloalkene ring with a double bond at position 1.
Step 2: Number the ring to assign the lowest possible locant to the double bond. Begin numbering at one of the carbons in the double bond, moving in the direction that gives the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Add the substituents to the structure. The name '3-bromo-3-ethyl' indicates that at position 3 of the cyclohexene ring, there is both a bromine atom and an ethyl group attached.
Step 4: Assign the stereochemistry. The '(S)' configuration specifies the absolute configuration at the chiral center (carbon 3). Use the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules to assign priorities to the substituents at carbon 3, and arrange them to ensure the configuration matches the (S) designation.
Step 5: Draw the final structure, ensuring the double bond, substituents, and stereochemistry are correctly represented. Verify that the structure matches the IUPAC name provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In this question, the '(S)' designation indicates that the compound has a specific three-dimensional configuration around the chiral center, which is crucial for accurately drawing the structure.
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Cycloalkenes

Cycloalkenes are cyclic hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond. The term 'cyclohex-1-ene' indicates a six-membered ring with a double bond at the first carbon, which is essential for understanding the compound's structure and reactivity.
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Substituents and Nomenclature

In organic chemistry, substituents are atoms or groups of atoms that replace hydrogen atoms in a hydrocarbon. The '3-bromo-3-ethyl' part of the name indicates specific substituents on the cyclohexene ring, which must be correctly positioned in the structure to reflect the compound's name and properties.
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Related Practice
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Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.

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