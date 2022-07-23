Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(b) (5R,6E)-5-bromooct-6-en-1-yne
Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(b) (5R,6E)-5-bromooct-6-en-1-yne
Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(a) (S)-3-bromo-3-ethylcyclohex-1-ene
The fact that allylic halogenation results in formation of the most stable alkene suggests that it is under thermodynamic control. Thus, the second propagation step must be reversible. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism by which the less stable allylic halide might equilibrate to the more stable allylic halide.
(a) Using bond-dissociation energies (Table 5.6), which of the indicated bonds should break most easily?
(b) How does that help you explain the results shown in Figure 11.40?
The following polyunsaturated fat, which does not exist in nature, is oxidized at a rate similar to oleic acid (Table 11.14), despite having two cis-alkenes. Why?
Name the following halogenated compounds according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(c)