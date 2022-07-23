Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 36
Chapter 10, Problem 36

Vitamin E, especially the B ring and the side chain, is a terpenoid derivative. Identify the isoprene units nature used to make it.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structure of Vitamin E provided in the image. Notice the B ring and the long side chain attached to it. The molecule is a terpenoid derivative, which means it is constructed from isoprene units.
Recall that isoprene units have the structure CH₂=C(CH₃)-CH=CH₂. These units are the building blocks of terpenoids and are often joined in a head-to-tail fashion.
Identify the isoprene units in the structure. Look for repeating patterns of five-carbon units (C₅) in the side chain and the B ring. These units may be modified but retain the basic isoprene skeleton.
Count the number of isoprene units in the side chain. The side chain appears to be composed of multiple isoprene units linked together, forming a long hydrocarbon chain.
Analyze the B ring. The B ring is derived from isoprene units as well, but it has undergone cyclization and functionalization to form the aromatic structure seen in the image.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isoprene Units

Isoprene units are the fundamental building blocks of terpenoids and terpenes, consisting of a five-carbon structure (C5H8). These units can be linked together in various ways to form larger molecules. In the case of Vitamin E, the arrangement and combination of isoprene units contribute to its unique structure and properties.
Recommended video:
1:39
Introduction to Polymers Example 1

Terpenoids

Terpenoids, also known as isoprenoids, are a large class of organic compounds derived from isoprene units. They are characterized by their diverse structures and biological activities, often found in essential oils and natural resins. Vitamin E is classified as a terpenoid due to its derivation from isoprene, specifically through the modification of its structure to include rings and side chains.

Vitamin E Structure

Vitamin E refers to a group of fat-soluble compounds, primarily tocopherols and tocotrienols, that possess antioxidant properties. The structure of Vitamin E includes a chromanol ring and a long hydrophobic tail, which are crucial for its biological function. Understanding the specific arrangement of isoprene units in Vitamin E helps in recognizing how its structure relates to its role in protecting cell membranes from oxidative damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Assigning E/Z
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.

(b) (5R,6E)-5-bromooct-6-en-1-yne

1395
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.

(a) (S)-3-bromo-3-ethylcyclohex-1-ene

1337
views
Textbook Question

The fact that allylic halogenation results in formation of the most stable alkene suggests that it is under thermodynamic control. Thus, the second propagation step must be reversible. Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism by which the less stable allylic halide might equilibrate to the more stable allylic halide.

973
views
Textbook Question

(a) Using bond-dissociation energies (Table 5.6), which of the indicated bonds should break most easily?

(b) How does that help you explain the results shown in Figure 11.40?

1624
views
Textbook Question

The following polyunsaturated fat, which does not exist in nature, is oxidized at a rate similar to oleic acid (Table 11.14), despite having two cis-alkenes. Why?

760
views
Textbook Question

Name the following halogenated compounds according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.

(c)

1061
views