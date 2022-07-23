Textbook Question
Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(a) (S)-3-bromo-3-ethylcyclohex-1-ene
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Draw the structure that corresponds to the compound names shown.
(a) (S)-3-bromo-3-ethylcyclohex-1-ene
Vitamin E, especially the B ring and the side chain, is a terpenoid derivative. Identify the isoprene units nature used to make it.
In each pair, choose the most acidic compound. Justify your answer. The most acidic proton in each compound has been indicated.
(b)
Which of the reactions studied in this chapter result in oxidation of the organic molecule? Justify your answer.
(a)
Name the following halogenated compounds according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(c)
In each pair, choose the most basic compound. Justify your answer.
(d)