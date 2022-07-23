Textbook Question
For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.
(a)
1296
views
For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.
(a)
In Chapter 10, you learned how to make an alkyne by acetylide alkylation with a 1° haloalkane. Suggest a mechanism by which this reaction occurs.
Acetylide alkylation, from Assessment 12.61, fails to give the desired product with 2° haloalkanes. Why? What is the actual product of this reaction?
For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an SN1 or E1 reaction.
(b)
Suggest a bromoalkane and the conditions necessary to produce the alkenes shown.
(b)
For each pair, choose the haloalkane that would react most quickly in an Sₙ1 or E1 reaction.
(c)