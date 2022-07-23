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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 28a
Chapter 11, Problem 28a

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the solvent structure provided in the image. The solvent shown is dimethoxyethane (DME), which is an aprotic solvent.
Understand the role of the solvent in substitution reactions. Aprotic solvents favor SN2 reactions because they do not stabilize the nucleophile, allowing it to remain reactive.
Consider the mechanism of SN2 reactions. SN2 reactions involve a single-step process where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon and displaces the leaving group simultaneously.
Evaluate the conditions under which SN2 reactions are favored. These include a strong nucleophile, a primary or secondary alkyl halide, and an aprotic solvent like DME.
Conclude that in the presence of dimethoxyethane (DME), the most likely substitution reaction to take place is an SN2 reaction due to the solvent's properties and its ability to support a strong nucleophile.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. These reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which is a two-step process involving carbocation formation, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. The choice of mechanism often depends on the structure of the substrate and the nature of the nucleophile.
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Solvent Effects on Reaction Mechanisms

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the rate and mechanism of nucleophilic substitution reactions. Polar protic solvents stabilize ions and favor SN1 mechanisms by stabilizing the carbocation intermediate, while polar aprotic solvents enhance the nucleophilicity of the nucleophile and favor SN2 mechanisms. Understanding the solvent's properties is crucial for predicting the outcome of substitution reactions.
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Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from a substrate is a critical factor in nucleophilic substitution reactions. Good leaving groups, such as halides or sulfonate esters, can stabilize the negative charge they acquire upon leaving, facilitating the reaction. Conversely, poor leaving groups can hinder the reaction, making it essential to evaluate the leaving group's strength when predicting the reaction pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?

(c) Br ⁻ vs. I ⁻

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(d)

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(b)

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Textbook Question

The following reaction, though run under standard solvolysis conditions, occurs via an SN2 reaction. Why?

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Textbook Question

Which reaction would be faster, the one with DMSO as the solvent or the one with ethanol (EtOH)?

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Textbook Question

For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.

(e)

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