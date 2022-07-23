Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. In polar aprotic solvents, nucleophilicity is influenced by the size and charge of the nucleophile. Larger anions, such as iodide (I⁻), are generally more nucleophilic than smaller ones, like bromide (Br⁻), due to their ability to better stabilize the transition state during a reaction.