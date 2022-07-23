Textbook Question
For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.
(a)
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For each solvent, indicate the most likely substitution reaction to take place.
(a)
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(c)
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(b)
The following reaction, though run under standard solvolysis conditions, occurs via an SN2 reaction. Why?
Which reaction would be faster, the one with DMSO as the solvent or the one with ethanol (EtOH)?
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(a) HO⁻ vs. F⁻