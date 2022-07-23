Textbook Question
Show a mechanism for the following elimination reactions. Label the mechanism as E1 or E2.
(c)
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Show a mechanism for the following elimination reactions. Label the mechanism as E1 or E2.
(c)
Given the reactants shown, what type of elimination would you expect to occur?
(a)
Given the reactants shown, what type of elimination would you expect to occur?
(d)
Show a mechanism for the following elimination reactions. Label the mechanism as E1 or E2.
(a)
Justify on a reaction coordinate diagram the fact that a strong base like sodium amide (NaNH2) results in a faster E2 elimination than does sodium hydroxide (NaOH).
Given the reactants shown, what type of elimination would you expect to occur?
(b)