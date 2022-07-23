E1 Mechanism

The E1 mechanism is characterized by a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. This step is rate-determining and can lead to rearrangements if a more stable carbocation can form. The second step involves the deprotonation of a neighboring carbon to form a double bond, resulting in the final alkene product. E1 reactions are favored in polar protic solvents and with tertiary substrates.