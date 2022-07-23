Formation of Alkynes via Alkylation

The process of forming alkynes through acetylide alkylation involves the reaction of an acetylide ion with a primary haloalkane, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis as it allows for the construction of longer carbon chains and the introduction of functional groups. Familiarity with this transformation is key to grasping the overall synthesis of alkynes.