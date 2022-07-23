Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
Acetylide alkylation, from Assessment 12.61, fails to give the desired product with 2° haloalkanes. Why? What is the actual product of this reaction?
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Key Concepts
Acetylide Nucleophiles
SN2 Mechanism
Elimination Reactions
The introduction of elimination reactions provides a second way to synthesize alkynes in a two-step process starting with an alkene. Suggest a mechanism for both steps of this process.
Suggest a bromoalkane and the conditions necessary to produce the alkenes shown.
(a)
In Chapter 10, you learned how to make an alkyne by acetylide alkylation with a 1° haloalkane. Suggest a mechanism by which this reaction occurs.
When the reaction scheme in Assessment 12.63 is done on a monosubstituted alkene, at least three equivalents of base are needed. Reacting the product of step 2 with D–Cl (D is an isotope of H) incorporates deuterium at the terminal carbon. Explain these two observations.
Suggest a bromoalkane and the conditions necessary to produce the alkenes shown.
(b)