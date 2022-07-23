Textbook Question
Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
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Which of the following substitution reactions would you expect to occur more quickly? Explain your answer.
The introduction of elimination reactions provides a second way to synthesize alkynes in a two-step process starting with an alkene. Suggest a mechanism for both steps of this process.
In Chapter 10, you learned how to make an alkyne by acetylide alkylation with a 1° haloalkane. Suggest a mechanism by which this reaction occurs.
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(b)
Acetylide alkylation, from Assessment 12.61, fails to give the desired product with 2° haloalkanes. Why? What is the actual product of this reaction?
Give a mechanism for the following substitution and elimination reactions.
(a)