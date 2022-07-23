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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 55f
Chapter 11, Problem 55f

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(f)

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1
Analyze the structure of the starting material: The molecule contains a bicyclic system with a chlorine atom attached to a carbon in the bridgehead position. The elimination reaction will likely proceed via an E2 mechanism due to the strong base (sodium alkoxide, NaOCH(CH3)2) provided.
Consider the stereochemical requirements of the E2 mechanism: The elimination requires the β-hydrogen to be anti-periplanar to the leaving group (Cl). Identify the β-hydrogens on the adjacent carbons and determine which are geometrically suitable for elimination.
Determine the regioselectivity of the elimination: The reaction will follow Zaitsev's rule, favoring the formation of the more substituted alkene as the major product. Analyze the possible double bond locations and predict the major product based on substitution patterns.
Account for stereochemical outcomes: Since the reaction occurs in a rigid bicyclic system, the stereochemistry of the product will be influenced by the anti-periplanar geometry of the elimination. Predict the stereochemistry of the resulting alkene based on the structure of the starting material.
Write the major product(s): Based on the analysis, predict the structure of the major alkene product(s) formed in the reaction, ensuring that the stereochemical and regioselective considerations are addressed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The most common types are E1 and E2 mechanisms, which differ in their reaction pathways. Understanding the conditions that favor each mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of elimination reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different products, such as cis or trans isomers. Recognizing the stereochemical implications of the starting materials and the reaction conditions is essential for accurate product prediction.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically the major product. This principle helps predict the outcome of reactions by favoring the formation of more stable alkenes. Understanding this rule is important for determining which product will dominate in elimination reactions, especially when multiple products are possible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(b) 

910
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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(c)

1225
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(e)

963
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(a)

749
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the following substitution or elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(d)

767
views