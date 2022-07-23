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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 55b
Chapter 11, Problem 55b

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.
(b) 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of elimination reaction. The presence of NaOEt (sodium ethoxide) in EtOH (ethanol) suggests that this is an E2 elimination reaction, which is a one-step process where the base removes a proton from a β-carbon while the leaving group (Br) departs simultaneously.
Step 2: Analyze the stereochemistry of the substrate. The bromine atom is attached to a chiral center, and the elimination will follow the anti-periplanar geometry requirement of the E2 mechanism. This means the β-hydrogen and the leaving group (Br) must be in opposite planes (180° apart).
Step 3: Determine the β-hydrogens available for elimination. The β-carbons are the carbons adjacent to the carbon bonded to the bromine. In this case, there are two β-hydrogens available on the adjacent carbons. Consider the anti-periplanar alignment for each possible elimination pathway.
Step 4: Predict the major product based on Zaitsev's rule. Zaitsev's rule states that the most substituted alkene will be the major product in an elimination reaction. Evaluate the possible alkenes formed and identify the one with the highest degree of substitution.
Step 5: Consider stereochemical outcomes. Since this is an E2 reaction, the stereochemistry of the product will depend on the anti-periplanar geometry of the starting material. Draw the possible products and confirm the stereochemical configuration of the major product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The most common types are E1 and E2 mechanisms, which differ in their reaction pathways. Understanding the conditions and mechanisms of these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In elimination reactions, the stereochemical outcome can lead to different products, such as cis or trans isomers. Recognizing the stereochemical implications is essential for accurately predicting the major product.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically the major product. This principle helps predict the outcome of reactions by favoring the formation of more stable alkenes. Understanding this rule is important for determining which product will dominate in elimination reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following elimination reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(a)

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