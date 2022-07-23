Step 4: Second step of the mechanism - Elimination of a proton. A proton (H or D) is removed from a β-carbon (a carbon adjacent to the carbocation). The water molecule acts as a base and abstracts the proton, leading to the formation of a double bond between the α-carbon (the carbocation carbon) and the β-carbon. In this case, the deuterium (D) remains attached to the molecule, and the double bond forms in the ring structure.