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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 53a
Chapter 11, Problem 53a

Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.
(a) Chemical structure showing an iodine atom on a pentane ring reacting with water to form a double bond.

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1
Identify the type of elimination reaction: Determine whether the reaction follows an E1 or E2 mechanism. This depends on factors such as the structure of the substrate (primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide), the strength of the base, and the reaction conditions (e.g., heat).
Analyze the substrate: If the substrate is tertiary or secondary, and the reaction occurs under strong base conditions, it is likely an E2 mechanism. If the substrate is tertiary and the reaction occurs under weak base conditions, it is likely an E1 mechanism.
For an E2 mechanism: (1) Identify the β-hydrogen (hydrogen on the carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group). (2) Draw the concerted mechanism where the base abstracts the β-hydrogen, the leaving group departs, and a π-bond forms between the α and β carbons. Ensure proper stereochemistry if applicable.
For an E1 mechanism: (1) Show the departure of the leaving group to form a carbocation intermediate. (2) Identify the β-hydrogen and show the base abstracting it, leading to the formation of a π-bond between the α and β carbons. Consider carbocation rearrangements if applicable.
Verify the product: Ensure that the major product follows Zaitsev's rule (the more substituted alkene is favored) unless steric hindrance or other factors favor the Hofmann product (the less substituted alkene).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions are a type of organic reaction where two substituents are removed from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond or a triple bond. These reactions typically involve the loss of a small molecule, such as water or hydrogen halide, and can occur via different mechanisms, primarily E1 and E2. Understanding the conditions and substrates that favor each mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of elimination reactions.
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E1 and E2 Mechanisms

The E1 mechanism is a two-step process involving the formation of a carbocation intermediate, followed by deprotonation to form the alkene. In contrast, the E2 mechanism is a one-step process where the base abstracts a proton while the leaving group departs, leading to the simultaneous formation of the double bond. The choice between E1 and E2 depends on factors such as substrate structure, the strength of the base, and the reaction conditions.
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Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In elimination reactions, this can influence the position of the double bond formed. Stereoselectivity, on the other hand, describes the preference for forming one stereoisomer over another, which is particularly important in reactions involving cyclic compounds or when stereocenters are present. Understanding these concepts helps predict the major products of elimination reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following substitution reactions, paying close attention to the stereochemical outcome of the reactions.

(a)

1002
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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.

(c)

703
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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.

(d)

1142
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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.

(b)

975
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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following substitution reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.

(c)

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