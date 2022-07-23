Suggest a mechanism for the following elimination reactions.

Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In elimination reactions, this can influence the position of the double bond formed. Stereoselectivity, on the other hand, describes the preference for forming one stereoisomer over another, which is particularly important in reactions involving cyclic compounds or when stereocenters are present. Understanding these concepts helps predict the major products of elimination reactions.