Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile. The two primary mechanisms are SN1 and SN2. SN1 is a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation, followed by nucleophilic attack. In contrast, SN2 is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs, leading to an inversion of configuration at the chiral center.