Textbook Question
Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
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Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
In this, and previous, chapters, we have seen 1,2-alkyl and 1,2-hydride shifts. If both are possible, as in the carbocation shown, which would you expect to occur? Explain your answer.
The bromoalkanes shown below participate in SN1 reactions with the relative rates shown. Explain this trend. relative rate:
Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(a) Substitution:
Using pKₐ values, calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.
Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(c) Elimination: