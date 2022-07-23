Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding the nature of the nucleophile and the substrate is crucial for predicting the reaction pathway.