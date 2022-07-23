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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 73b
Chapter 11, Problem 73b

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(b) Substitution :
Chemical reaction showing the conversion of an alcohol to an alkyl chloride using hydrochloric acid, producing water.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of substitution reaction. Substitution reactions can be classified as nucleophilic substitution (SN1 or SN2) or electrophilic substitution. Determine whether the reaction involves a nucleophile attacking an electrophilic center or an electrophile attacking a nucleophilic center.
Step 2: Analyze the substrate structure. For nucleophilic substitution, consider whether the substrate is primary, secondary, or tertiary, as this will influence whether the reaction proceeds via an SN1 or SN2 mechanism. For electrophilic substitution, identify the aromatic or electron-rich system involved.
Step 3: Determine the role of the leaving group. A good leaving group is essential for substitution reactions. Evaluate the leaving group’s ability to stabilize the negative charge after departure (e.g., halides like Cl⁻, Br⁻, or I⁻ are common leaving groups).
Step 4: Write the step-by-step mechanism. For SN2 reactions, show the nucleophile attacking the electrophilic carbon in a single concerted step, leading to inversion of configuration. For SN1 reactions, show the leaving group departing first to form a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. For electrophilic substitution, show the electrophile forming a complex with the aromatic system, followed by loss of a proton to restore aromaticity.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and regiochemistry of the product. Ensure that the mechanism accounts for any stereochemical inversion (in SN2) or retention (in SN1) and that the product is formed at the correct position in electrophilic substitution reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. This process can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1, which involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs. Understanding the nature of the nucleophile and the substrate is crucial for predicting the reaction pathway.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from a molecule during a chemical reaction, facilitating nucleophilic substitution. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure, such as halides (Cl, Br, I) or sulfonate groups. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize its negative charge or form a stable molecule is essential for the efficiency of the substitution reaction.
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Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. In the context of nucleophilic substitution, understanding the mechanism helps predict the products and the conditions required for the reaction. Factors such as solvent effects, sterics, and electronic properties of the reactants play a significant role in determining the pathway and rate of the substitution reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

In this, and previous, chapters, we have seen 1,2-alkyl and 1,2-hydride shifts. If both are possible, as in the carbocation shown, which would you expect to occur? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

The bromoalkanes shown below participate in SN1 reactions with the relative rates shown. Explain this trend. relative rate:

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.

(a) Substitution:

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Textbook Question

Using pKₐ values, calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.

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Textbook Question

Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.

(c) Elimination:

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