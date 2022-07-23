Textbook Question
Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
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Which is a better leaving group, HO⁻ or H2O? Explain your answer.
In this, and previous, chapters, we have seen 1,2-alkyl and 1,2-hydride shifts. If both are possible, as in the carbocation shown, which would you expect to occur? Explain your answer.
Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(b) Substitution :
The following substitution reaction, between a strong base and a 1° haloalkane, occurs in a single step via backside displacement. Yet it is not technically an SN2 reaction. Why?
Using pKₐ values, calculate Keq for the following acid–base reaction.
Suggest a mechanism for the following reactions.
(c) Elimination: