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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 24c
Chapter 11, Problem 24c

Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(c) Chemical structures showing the formation of a carbocation from hydroxyl and amino groups, with an orange "or" between them.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the leaving groups in the given structures. The leaving groups are -OH (hydroxyl group) and -NH2 (amino group). A good leaving group is one that can stabilize the negative charge after leaving the molecule.
Step 2: Consider the basicity of the leaving groups. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is more basic than the amino group (-NH2), meaning it is less likely to leave because it holds onto its electrons more strongly.
Step 3: Evaluate the ability of the leaving group to form a stable species after departure. The hydroxyl group forms hydroxide ion (OH⁻), which is less stable compared to the amide ion (NH2⁻). This makes -NH2 a better leaving group.
Step 4: Consider the reaction conditions. If the reaction occurs in acidic conditions, the hydroxyl group can be protonated to form water (H2O), which is an excellent leaving group. This would make the departure of -OH faster under acidic conditions.
Step 5: Conclude that the rate of carbocation formation depends on the stability of the leaving group and the reaction conditions. Under neutral or basic conditions, -NH2 is likely to leave faster, but under acidic conditions, -OH can leave faster due to protonation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that can be formed during various organic reactions. Their stability is influenced by the degree of substitution; tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. This stability affects the rate of formation, as more stable carbocations can form more readily, making them crucial for understanding reaction mechanisms.
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Leaving Groups

A leaving group is an atom or group that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, taking with it the electrons from the bond. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize the negative charge after departure is key; good leaving groups, such as halides or sulfonates, are typically weak bases. The quality of the leaving group directly impacts the rate of carbocation formation.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is essential for predicting how and why reactions occur. In the context of carbocation formation, mechanisms such as SN1 involve the formation of a carbocation intermediate, where the rate-determining step is the departure of the leaving group. Analyzing the mechanism helps in determining which leaving group will facilitate the fastest carbocation formation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?

(c) Br ⁻ vs. I ⁻

800
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Textbook Question

Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Will the following SN2 reaction proceed more rapidly in DMSO or H2O?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?

(a) HO⁻ vs. F⁻

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