Textbook Question
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(a)
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Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(a)
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(c) Br ⁻ vs. I ⁻
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(b)
Will the following SN2 reaction proceed more rapidly in DMSO or H2O?
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(b)
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(a) HO⁻ vs. F⁻