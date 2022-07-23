Step 2: Analyze the role of the solvent in SN2 reactions. Polar aprotic solvents, such as DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), are ideal for SN2 reactions because they do not solvate the nucleophile strongly. This allows the nucleophile to remain reactive and attack the electrophilic carbon more efficiently. In contrast, polar protic solvents, such as H₂O, can hydrogen bond with the nucleophile, reducing its reactivity and slowing down the reaction.