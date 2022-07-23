Textbook Question
Which nucleophile would be more reactive in the solvent given
(c)
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Which nucleophile would be more reactive in the solvent given
(c)
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(b)
Will the following SN2 reaction proceed more rapidly in DMSO or H2O?
Formation of the carbocation should be fastest for which leaving group?
(c)
Which nucleophile would be more reactive in the solvent given?
(b)
Which of the following is the better leaving group in a polar aprotic solvent?
(a) HO⁻ vs. F⁻