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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 93
Chapter 12, Problem 93

(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.
(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?
(c) What reagent might you use instead?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group transformation. The problem involves converting an alcohol group (-OH) to a bromide group (-Br).
Step 2: Use a tosylate to facilitate the transformation. Convert the alcohol to a tosylate by reacting it with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base like pyridine. This will form the tosylate ester, which is a good leaving group.
Step 3: Perform the nucleophilic substitution. Treat the tosylate with a bromide ion source, such as sodium bromide (NaBr), to replace the tosylate group with a bromide ion, resulting in the desired alkyl bromide.
Step 4: Consider sustainability. The use of tosylates involves the generation of waste products and may require toxic reagents, which can be less sustainable.
Step 5: Suggest an alternative reagent. Instead of using tosylates, you might use phosphorus tribromide (PBr3) directly on the alcohol to convert it to the bromide, which can be a more sustainable and direct method.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tosylate Formation

Tosylates are derived from tosyl chloride and are used to convert alcohols into better leaving groups. This transformation enhances the reactivity of alcohols in nucleophilic substitution reactions. The tosylate group is a sulfonate ester, which stabilizes the leaving group during the reaction, facilitating the conversion to other functional groups.
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Sustainability in Organic Chemistry

Sustainability in organic chemistry refers to the environmental impact and resource efficiency of chemical processes. Methods that produce hazardous waste, require toxic reagents, or consume excessive energy are often deemed unsustainable. Evaluating the sustainability of a reaction involves considering alternative methods that minimize waste and use safer, renewable resources.
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Alternative Reagents

Alternative reagents are substances that can replace traditional reagents in chemical reactions to improve efficiency or reduce environmental impact. For example, using greener solvents or catalysts can lead to more sustainable reactions. In the context of the question, identifying a reagent that can achieve the desired transformation without the drawbacks of tosylates is crucial for developing a more sustainable approach.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

A trifluoromethanesulfonate (triflate) can be used in a manner similar to tosylates. Which would you expect to be a better leaving group? Why?

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Textbook Question

Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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