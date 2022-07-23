Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
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Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
A trifluoromethanesulfonate (triflate) can be used in a manner similar to tosylates. Which would you expect to be a better leaving group? Why?
Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.
(b)
Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)