Textbook Question
(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.
(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?
(c) What reagent might you use instead?
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(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.
(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?
(c) What reagent might you use instead?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
A trifluoromethanesulfonate (triflate) can be used in a manner similar to tosylates. Which would you expect to be a better leaving group? Why?
Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Identify whether each of the following reactions proceed by an SN1, SN2, E1, or E2 mechanism.
(c)