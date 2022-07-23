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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 94b
Chapter 12, Problem 94b

Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)

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1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves an alcohol and hydrochloric acid (HCl), which typically leads to a substitution reaction where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by a chloride ion (Cl-).
Consider the mechanism: The reaction likely proceeds via an SN1 mechanism due to the tertiary nature of the alcohol. Tertiary alcohols favor SN1 reactions because the carbocation intermediate is stabilized by the surrounding alkyl groups.
Formation of carbocation: The hydroxyl group is protonated by HCl, forming water, which is a good leaving group. This leads to the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the departure of water.
Nucleophilic attack: The chloride ion (Cl-) from HCl will attack the carbocation, resulting in the formation of the alkyl chloride product.
Consider stereochemistry: Since the reaction proceeds via an SN1 mechanism, the product will be racemic if the original alcohol was chiral, due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate allowing attack from either side.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict how different compounds will react under various conditions. This knowledge is essential for anticipating the products of chemical reactions.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is important for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism plays a role. Understanding stereochemistry is vital for determining the correct product when multiple stereoisomers are possible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.

(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?

(c) What reagent might you use instead?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.

(b)

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Textbook Question

A graduate student attempted the following reaction and did not isolate the expected product.

(a) What product did they isolate?

(b) What reagent should they have used instead to get their desired product?

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