Textbook Question
(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.
(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?
(c) What reagent might you use instead?
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(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.
(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?
(c) What reagent might you use instead?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(c)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Suggest the appropriate reagents to carry out the following transformations.
(a)
Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.
(b)
A graduate student attempted the following reaction and did not isolate the expected product.
(a) What product did they isolate?
(b) What reagent should they have used instead to get their desired product?