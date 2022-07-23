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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 92a
Chapter 12, Problem 92a

Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the starting alcohol: The target molecule is a cyclopentane ring with a cyanide group. The starting alcohol should have a similar structure, likely a cyclopentanol with a methyl group at the same position as in the target molecule.
Convert the alcohol to a tosylate: React the alcohol with p-toluenesulfonyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base like pyridine. This will convert the hydroxyl group into a tosylate group, which is a good leaving group.
Perform nucleophilic substitution: Use a cyanide ion (CN⁻) as the nucleophile to perform an SN2 reaction. The tosylate group will leave, and the cyanide ion will replace it, forming the desired nitrile group.
Consider stereochemistry: If the starting alcohol is chiral, ensure that the stereochemistry is retained or inverted as required by the reaction conditions. SN2 reactions typically result in inversion of configuration.
Purify the product: After the reaction, purify the product using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization to obtain the desired nitrile compound in pure form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tosylate Formation

Tosylates are formed by reacting an alcohol with tosyl chloride (TsCl) in the presence of a base. This reaction converts the alcohol into a better leaving group, the tosylate, which facilitates nucleophilic substitution reactions. Understanding this transformation is crucial for synthesizing target molecules from alcohols.
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Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanisms

Nucleophilic substitution reactions, such as SN1 and SN2, are fundamental in organic synthesis. In SN2 reactions, a nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon, displacing the leaving group in a single concerted step. In contrast, SN1 involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate, followed by nucleophilic attack. Recognizing which mechanism to apply is essential for predicting the outcome of the synthesis.
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Stereochemistry in Organic Reactions

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and is critical in organic synthesis. Reactions can lead to different stereoisomers, which can have vastly different properties. When synthesizing molecules, especially those with chiral centers, understanding how to control stereochemistry is vital for achieving the desired product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Show how you would affect the following transformation using a tosylate.

(b) Why might this not be the most sustainable method?

(c) What reagent might you use instead?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

A trifluoromethanesulfonate (triflate) can be used in a manner similar to tosylates. Which would you expect to be a better leaving group? Why?

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Textbook Question

Using an appropriate tosylate intermediate, synthesize the following molecules starting from the appropriate alcohol.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify whether each of the following reactions proceed by an SN1, SN2, E1, or E2 mechanism.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify whether each of the following reactions proceed by an SN1, SN2, E1, or E2 mechanism.

(c)

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