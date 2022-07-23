Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 87b
Chapter 12, Problem 87b

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(b) 4-methoxybut-1-yne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the main chain: The name 'but-1-yne' indicates a four-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at the first carbon. The 'but' prefix refers to four carbons, and 'yne' indicates the presence of a triple bond.
Locate the triple bond: The '1-yne' part of the name specifies that the triple bond is between the first and second carbon atoms in the chain.
Add substituents: The '4-methoxy' part of the name indicates a methoxy group (−OCH₃) attached to the fourth carbon of the main chain.
Draw the structure: Begin by drawing a linear chain of four carbon atoms. Add a triple bond between the first and second carbon atoms. Attach the methoxy group to the fourth carbon.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the structure matches the IUPAC name by checking the placement of the triple bond and the methoxy group, confirming that all valencies are satisfied.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It provides a systematic way to name organic molecules based on their structure, ensuring consistency and clarity. Understanding IUPAC rules is essential for interpreting chemical names and drawing corresponding structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the name '4-methoxybut-1-yne', 'methoxy' refers to an ether group (-OCH3), and 'yne' indicates the presence of a triple bond, which are crucial for determining the molecule's structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Carbon Chain Numbering

Carbon chain numbering is a method used to identify the position of substituents and functional groups in a molecule. In '4-methoxybut-1-yne', the numbering indicates that the methoxy group is attached to the fourth carbon, and the triple bond starts at the first carbon, guiding the drawing of the correct structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Name the longest carbon chain
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:

(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol

771
views
Textbook Question

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:

(d) (2R,3S)-methoxy-3-methylpentane

998
views
Textbook Question

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:

(c) (1S,4R)-4-bromocyclohex-2-en-1-ol

823
views
Textbook Question

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.

(e)

1228
views
Textbook Question

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.

(d)

847
views
Textbook Question

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:


(e) (R)-2,2-dimethyl-1-phenylpropane-1-thiol

1206
views