Textbook Question
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
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Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(d) (2R,3S)-methoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(b) 4-methoxybut-1-yne
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(f) (S)-4-isopropoxypent-2-yne.
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(e)
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(e) (R)-2,2-dimethyl-1-phenylpropane-1-thiol