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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 87c
Chapter 12, Problem 87c

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(c) (1S,4R)-4-bromocyclohex-2-en-1-ol

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1
Start by identifying the main structure from the IUPAC name. The name 'cyclohex-2-en-1-ol' indicates a cyclohexene ring with an alcohol group (-OH) at the first carbon and a double bond between the second and third carbons.
Next, consider the stereochemistry indicated by the (1S,4R) configuration. This tells us the spatial arrangement of the substituents on the cyclohexene ring. The 'S' and 'R' refer to the absolute configuration at the first and fourth carbon atoms, respectively.
Draw the cyclohexene ring with the double bond between C2 and C3. Place the hydroxyl group (-OH) on C1. Ensure that the ring is drawn in a way that allows for stereochemistry to be clearly indicated.
Add the bromine atom to the fourth carbon (C4) of the cyclohexene ring. The 'R' configuration at C4 means that the bromine should be positioned in a way that follows the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, typically resulting in a wedge or dash to indicate its orientation.
Finally, adjust the orientation of the hydroxyl group at C1 to reflect the 'S' configuration. This involves ensuring that the substituents around C1 are arranged according to the priority rules, with the lowest priority group pointing away from the viewer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It provides a systematic way to describe the structure of a molecule using specific rules and conventions. Understanding IUPAC names involves recognizing prefixes, suffixes, and locants that indicate the type and position of functional groups and substituents within the molecule.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on chemical properties and reactions. The descriptors (1S,4R) indicate the specific configuration of chiral centers in the molecule, where 'S' and 'R' denote the absolute configuration based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Correctly interpreting these configurations is crucial for drawing the accurate 3D structure.
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Cyclohexene Structure

Cyclohexene is a six-membered ring with one double bond, making it an unsaturated cyclic compound. Understanding its structure involves recognizing the ring formation and the position of the double bond, which is indicated by 'hex-2-en' in the IUPAC name. This knowledge is essential for correctly placing substituents like bromine and hydroxyl groups on the ring.
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Related Practice
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Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:


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