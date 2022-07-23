Textbook Question
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
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Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(b) 4-methoxybut-1-yne
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(f) (S)-4-isopropoxypent-2-yne.
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(c) (1S,4R)-4-bromocyclohex-2-en-1-ol
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(e) (R)-2,2-dimethyl-1-phenylpropane-1-thiol