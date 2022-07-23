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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 100b(ii)
Chapter 12, Problem 100b(ii)

Draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.
(b) Chemical structure of a diol with two phenyl groups and two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbon atoms.

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1
Identify the diol structure that will undergo the pinacol rearrangement. Pinacol rearrangement typically involves vicinal diols, which are diols with hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbon atoms.
Protonate one of the hydroxyl groups using an acid catalyst. This step increases the electrophilicity of the hydroxyl group, making it a better leaving group.
Form a carbocation by eliminating a water molecule from the protonated hydroxyl group. This step is crucial as it sets up the rearrangement process.
Rearrange the carbocation through a 1,2-methyl shift. This involves the migration of a methyl group from the adjacent carbon to the carbocation center, stabilizing the carbocation.
Deprotonate the remaining hydroxyl group to form a ketone. This final step involves the loss of a proton from the hydroxyl group, resulting in the formation of a carbonyl group, completing the rearrangement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pinacol Rearrangement

Pinacol rearrangement is a chemical reaction where a 1,2-diol undergoes acid-catalyzed dehydration to form a ketone or aldehyde. The reaction involves the migration of an alkyl group and is characterized by the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which facilitates the rearrangement process.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in organic reactions, particularly in rearrangements. Stability is influenced by factors such as hyperconjugation and resonance. In pinacol rearrangement, the formation of a stable carbocation intermediate is essential for the migration of the alkyl group and subsequent rearrangement to occur efficiently.
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Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to accelerate a chemical reaction. In the pinacol rearrangement, the acid protonates the hydroxyl group of the diol, facilitating the loss of water and formation of a carbocation. This protonation step is critical as it initiates the rearrangement process by making the diol more reactive.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(b)

952
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Textbook Question

Predict the product and draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(c)

810
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Textbook Question

Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(a)

304
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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(a)

302
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Textbook Question

Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(b)

332
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Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(a)

911
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