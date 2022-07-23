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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 100c
Chapter 12, Problem 100c

Predict the product and draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the diol structure: The given compound is a vicinal diol with two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbon atoms. The structure also contains a pyridine ring, which is a heterocyclic aromatic compound.
Protonation of the hydroxyl group: In an acid-catalyzed reaction, one of the hydroxyl groups will be protonated by the acid, making it a better leaving group. This step forms a water molecule that can leave, generating a carbocation.
Formation of the carbocation: The departure of the water molecule from the protonated hydroxyl group results in the formation of a carbocation. The stability of this carbocation is crucial for the rearrangement process.
Rearrangement via 1,2-shift: A 1,2-methyl shift occurs to stabilize the carbocation. This involves the migration of a methyl group from the adjacent carbon to the carbocation center, resulting in a more stable carbocation.
Deprotonation to form the ketone: Finally, the carbocation is deprotonated to form a carbonyl group, resulting in the formation of a ketone. This completes the pinacol rearrangement, converting the diol into a ketone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pinacol Rearrangement

The pinacol rearrangement is a chemical reaction involving the conversion of a pinacol (a 1,2-diol) into a ketone or aldehyde under acidic conditions. This process involves the migration of an alkyl group and the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which is then stabilized by rearrangement. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products formed from specific diols.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocations are positively charged carbon species that play a key role in many organic reactions, including the pinacol rearrangement. The stability of a carbocation is influenced by factors such as the degree of substitution (primary, secondary, tertiary) and resonance effects. Recognizing the most stable carbocation formed during the rearrangement helps in predicting the final product of the reaction.
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Acid-Catalyzed Mechanisms

Acid-catalyzed mechanisms involve the use of an acid to facilitate the reaction process, often by protonating functional groups to enhance their reactivity. In the context of the pinacol rearrangement, the acid activates the diol, leading to the formation of a more reactive carbocation. Understanding how acids influence reaction pathways is essential for accurately drawing the mechanism and predicting the products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(b)

952
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Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(c)

901
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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(b)

419
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Textbook Question

Draw the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(a)

302
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Textbook Question

Predict the product for the acid-catalyzed pinacol rearrangement of the following diols.

(b)

332
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Textbook Question

Draw a mechanism for the following oxidation reactions.

(a)

911
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