Types of Alcohols

Alcohols are classified into three categories: primary, secondary, and tertiary. Primary alcohols have the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon that is connected to only one other carbon, secondary alcohols are attached to a carbon connected to two others, and tertiary alcohols are connected to three. This classification affects their reactivity and the products formed during oxidation, making it essential to identify the type of alcohol when predicting the outcome of oxidation reactions.