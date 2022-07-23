Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(b)
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(b)
Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
The intermediates for the Swern oxidation, a reaction introduced in Section 13.9.4, are shown. Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each intermediate and the final product(s).
In Assessment 13.48, identify the individual step that represents the general mechanism for all alcohol oxidation reactions.
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(c)
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(a)