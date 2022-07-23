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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 49
Chapter 12, Problem 49

In Assessment 13.48, identify the individual step that represents the general mechanism for all alcohol oxidation reactions.

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Identify the alcohol oxidation reaction in the provided mechanism. Alcohol oxidation typically involves the conversion of an alcohol to a carbonyl compound, such as an aldehyde or ketone.
Observe the step where the alcohol (OH group) is transformed into a carbonyl group (C=O). This is the key transformation in alcohol oxidation reactions.
In the provided mechanism, locate the step where the alcohol is initially activated by a reagent, often involving the formation of a good leaving group.
Look for the step where the activated alcohol undergoes elimination to form the carbonyl compound, which is the hallmark of oxidation.
Recognize that the general mechanism for alcohol oxidation involves the removal of hydrogen from the alcohol and the formation of a double bond with oxygen, resulting in a carbonyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Oxidation Mechanism

The oxidation of alcohols generally involves the conversion of the hydroxyl (-OH) group into a carbonyl (C=O) group. This process can occur through various mechanisms, including the formation of a carbocation intermediate or via the direct transfer of electrons. Understanding the specific steps in this mechanism is crucial for identifying how different oxidizing agents affect the reaction.
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Oxidizing Agents

Oxidizing agents are substances that facilitate the oxidation of alcohols by accepting electrons. Common oxidizing agents include potassium dichromate (K2Cr2O7), sodium dichromate (Na2Cr2O7), and pyridinium chlorochromate (PCC). Each oxidizing agent has a distinct mechanism and can lead to different products, such as aldehydes, ketones, or carboxylic acids, depending on the conditions used.
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Reaction Conditions

The conditions under which alcohol oxidation occurs, such as temperature, solvent, and pH, significantly influence the reaction pathway and the final products. For instance, mild conditions may lead to the formation of aldehydes, while harsher conditions can result in complete oxidation to carboxylic acids. Understanding these conditions is essential for predicting the outcome of the oxidation reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.

(b)

680
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Textbook Question

Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.

(c)

868
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Textbook Question

The intermediates for the Swern oxidation, a reaction introduced in Section 13.9.4, are shown. Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each intermediate and the final product(s).

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.

(c)

1232
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Textbook Question

Every oxidation is accompanied by a reduction. Identify the species that is reduced in the Swern oxidation in Assessment 13.48.

1016
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Textbook Question

Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.

(a)

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