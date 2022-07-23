Textbook Question
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(b)
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Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(b)
Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
The intermediates for the Swern oxidation, a reaction introduced in Section 13.9.4, are shown. Provide the arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of each intermediate and the final product(s).
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(c)
Every oxidation is accompanied by a reduction. Identify the species that is reduced in the Swern oxidation in Assessment 13.48.
Identify the alcohols that would undergo oxidation to produce the following carbonyl compounds.
(a)