Textbook Question
Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.
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Treatment of the following alcohol was expected to give alkene A. Instead, B was produced as the major product. Suggest a mechanism by which B formed.
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(b)
Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one without rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(a)
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)