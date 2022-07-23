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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 44a
Chapter 12, Problem 44a

Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one with rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
Diagram illustrating dehydration reactions of alcohols to form an alkene, highlighting rearrangement options.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given alkene structure to determine its connectivity and identify possible positions for double bonds. This will help in deducing the alcohol precursors.
Recall that alcohol dehydration involves the loss of a water molecule, typically under acidic conditions, to form an alkene. The reaction follows either the E1 or E2 mechanism depending on the conditions.
For the first alcohol (without rearrangement), identify an alcohol structure where the hydroxyl group is directly attached to a carbon adjacent to the double bond in the alkene. This ensures direct elimination without rearrangement.
For the second alcohol (with rearrangement), consider a scenario where the initial carbocation formed during dehydration undergoes a hydride or alkyl shift to form a more stable carbocation. This rearranged carbocation then leads to the formation of the alkene.
Verify both alcohol structures by mentally performing the dehydration reaction and ensuring that the resulting alkene matches the given structure. Double-check for any stereochemical or regioselectivity considerations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration of Alcohols

Dehydration of alcohols is a chemical reaction where an alcohol loses a water molecule, typically resulting in the formation of an alkene. This process can occur through either an acid-catalyzed mechanism or via elimination reactions. Understanding the conditions and mechanisms of dehydration is crucial for predicting the products formed, especially when considering the stability of the resulting alkenes.
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Carbocation Rearrangement

Carbocation rearrangement is a process where a carbocation (a positively charged carbon species) shifts to a more stable position during a reaction. This can involve hydride shifts or alkyl shifts, leading to the formation of more stable carbocations. Recognizing when and how rearrangements occur is essential for predicting the major products in dehydration reactions, particularly when multiple pathways are possible.
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Alkene Stability and Zaitsev's Rule

Alkene stability is influenced by the degree of substitution on the double bond, with more substituted alkenes being more stable. Zaitsev's Rule states that during elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically the major product. This principle helps in determining which alcohols to choose for dehydration, as it guides the prediction of the most stable alkene that can be formed from the starting materials.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show a reaction coordinate diagram for the two processes in Figure 13.41 that rationalizes pathway B as the one that gives the major product.

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Textbook Question

Treatment of the following alcohol was expected to give alkene A. Instead, B was produced as the major product. Suggest a mechanism by which B formed.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one without rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.

(b)

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