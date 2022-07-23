Textbook Question
Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one with rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
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Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one with rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
Suggest an alkene that, in two steps, could be converted into each of the following ketones. Each sequence should involve a pinacol rearrangement.
(c)
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(c)
Predict the product of the following pinacol rearrangements.
(b)
Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one without rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.
Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.
(b)