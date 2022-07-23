Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 42
Chapter 12, Problem 42

Treatment of the following alcohol was expected to give alkene A. Instead, B was produced as the major product. Suggest a mechanism by which B formed.
Chemical reaction diagram showing an alcohol reacting with H2SO4, expected product A not formed, major product B highlighted.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction conditions. The alcohol is treated with H₂SO₄, which is a strong acid. This suggests an acid-catalyzed dehydration reaction, where the alcohol loses water to form an alkene.
Step 2: Protonation of the alcohol. The hydroxyl group (-OH) is protonated by H₂SO₄, converting it into a better leaving group (H₂O). This step increases the likelihood of the alcohol undergoing elimination.
Step 3: Formation of the carbocation intermediate. After the protonation, the water molecule leaves, generating a carbocation at the carbon where the hydroxyl group was originally attached. The stability of this carbocation is crucial for determining the product.
Step 4: Carbocation rearrangement. The initially formed carbocation undergoes a hydride shift (migration of a hydrogen atom with its bonding electrons) to form a more stable tertiary carbocation. This rearrangement explains why the expected product (A) is not formed.
Step 5: Elimination to form the major product. The tertiary carbocation undergoes elimination (loss of a proton from a β-carbon) to form the more substituted alkene (B), which is the major product due to its greater stability compared to the expected product (A).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of alcohols, dehydration is a common elimination reaction where an alcohol loses a water molecule, typically under acidic conditions, to form an alkene. Understanding the mechanism of elimination is crucial for predicting the products formed during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is generally the major product. This is due to the stability of more substituted double bonds, which are favored in the reaction pathway. Recognizing this principle helps in predicting which alkene product will dominate when multiple alkenes can form from a given substrate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the outcome of reactions involving alcohols. Carbocations are positively charged intermediates that can rearrange or lead to different products based on their stability. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary or primary ones, influencing the pathway of elimination reactions and the products formed, such as the unexpected major product B in this case.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Determining Carbocation Stability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify two different alcohols that can be dehydrated (one with rearrangement) to form the alkene shown.

1302
views
Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(a)

1484
views
Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(b)

1025
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.

(a)

1085
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) of the reactions shown.

(b)

1496
views
Textbook Question

Identify the alcohol(s) that would produce the following alkenes under the given conditions.

(c)

788
views