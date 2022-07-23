Textbook Question
Identify the substitution of carbons (a)–(d) comprising the ether functional group in the following molecules.
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Identify the substitution of carbons (a)–(d) comprising the ether functional group in the following molecules.
Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.
(a)
Show a mechanism for each of the alcohol synthesis reactions in Table 13.8.
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Label each hydroxyl group in Assessment 13.6 as primary (1°) secondary (2°) , or tertiary (3°)
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(e) (1S,4S)-4-isopropylcyclopent-2-enethiol
Draw the structure that corresponds to the name provided.
(d) (2R,4Z)-5-bromopent-4-ene-1,2-diol