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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 13a
Chapter 12, Problem 13a

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: The given reaction is an oxymercuration-demercuration process, which is used to convert alkenes into alcohols.
Analyze the reactants: The starting material is an alkene with a double bond in a cyclohexane ring. The reagents used are Hg(OAc)₂ and H₂O followed by NaBH₄.
Understand the mechanism: In the first step, Hg(OAc)₂ and H₂O add across the double bond, forming a mercurinium ion intermediate. Water attacks the more substituted carbon, leading to the formation of an organomercury alcohol.
Consider regioselectivity: Oxymercuration-demercuration typically follows Markovnikov's rule, where the OH group adds to the more substituted carbon atom of the double bond.
Complete the reaction: In the second step, NaBH₄ reduces the organomercury intermediate, replacing the mercury group with a hydrogen atom, resulting in the formation of the alcohol product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Synthesis

Alcohol synthesis refers to the various chemical reactions and processes used to produce alcohols from different starting materials. This can include methods such as hydration of alkenes, reduction of carbonyl compounds, or the use of Grignard reagents. Understanding the mechanisms and conditions for these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the role of intermediates. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination, is essential for predicting the outcomes of alcohol synthesis reactions.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves the conversion of one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of alcohol synthesis, this may include the transformation of alkenes or carbonyls into alcohols. Recognizing how different functional groups can be interconverted is vital for understanding the overall synthesis pathway and predicting the final product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the substitution of carbons (a)–(d) comprising the ether functional group in the following molecules.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Label each sulfhydryl group as primary (1°) secondary (2°) , or tertiary (3°)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show a mechanism for each of the alcohol synthesis reactions in Table 13.8.

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