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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 13b
Chapter 12, Problem 13b

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.
(b)

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1
Identify the type of alcohol synthesis reaction. Common methods include reduction of carbonyl compounds, hydroboration-oxidation of alkenes, or substitution reactions involving alkyl halides.
Examine the starting material and reagents provided in the reaction. For example, if the starting material is a carbonyl compound (aldehyde or ketone) and the reagent is NaBH4 or LiAlH4, the reaction involves reduction to form an alcohol.
Determine the regioselectivity and stereoselectivity of the reaction, if applicable. For instance, hydroboration-oxidation of an alkene adds the hydroxyl group (-OH) to the less substituted carbon (anti-Markovnikov addition) and occurs with syn stereochemistry.
Draw the intermediate or transition state, if necessary, to understand how the reaction proceeds. For example, in hydroboration, the boron atom adds to the less substituted carbon of the alkene, followed by oxidation to replace the boron with a hydroxyl group.
Predict the final product by applying the reaction mechanism and considering any stereochemical outcomes. Ensure that the functional group transformations and connectivity of the molecule are consistent with the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Synthesis

Alcohol synthesis refers to the various chemical reactions and methods used to produce alcohols from different starting materials. This can include reactions such as hydration of alkenes, reduction of carbonyl compounds, or substitution reactions involving alkyl halides. Understanding the mechanisms and conditions for these reactions is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the process by which reactants are converted into products. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates involved. Familiarity with common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or elimination, is essential for predicting the outcomes of alcohol synthesis reactions.
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Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves the conversion of one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of alcohol synthesis, this may include the transformation of alkenes or carbonyls into alcohols. Recognizing how different functional groups can be interconverted is vital for understanding the products of synthesis reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the substitution of carbons (a)–(d) comprising the ether functional group in the following molecules.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent to carry out each of the following conversions to an alcohol.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of each of the following alcohol synthesis reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show a mechanism for each of the alcohol synthesis reactions in Table 13.8.

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