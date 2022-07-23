Textbook Question
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(a)
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Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(a)
Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.
(d)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Although trans-diols in rings cannot be cleaved using HIO₄ acyclic trans-diols can. Explain this discrepancy.
δ-Hydroxyaldehydes are in equilibrium with their hemiacetal form. Predict the product that would form upon treatment of the hemiacetal with Dess–Martin periodinane.
Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.
(c)