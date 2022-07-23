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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 61a
Chapter 12, Problem 61a

Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a) Cyclohexane with two OH groups reacts with periodic acid (HIO4) to predict the product.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction taking place. Common types include substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Understanding the reaction type will guide you in predicting the product.
Examine the reactants involved in the reaction. Look for functional groups, stereochemistry, and any other relevant structural features that might influence the reaction pathway.
Consider the reaction conditions provided, such as temperature, solvent, and catalysts. These conditions can significantly affect the mechanism and outcome of the reaction.
Apply the appropriate reaction mechanism based on the type of reaction and the conditions. For example, if it's a nucleophilic substitution reaction, consider whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism.
Predict the product by following the steps of the mechanism. Ensure to account for any stereochemical changes, rearrangements, or formation of intermediates that might occur during the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanism

A reaction mechanism outlines the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Understanding the mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of a reaction, as it involves identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. This concept helps in visualizing how bonds are broken and formed during the reaction.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing these groups is essential for predicting reaction products, as they determine the reactivity and interaction of molecules. Common examples include hydroxyl, carbonyl, and amino groups.
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Regioselectivity and Stereoselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to occur at one direction or position over others, while stereoselectivity involves the formation of a specific stereoisomer when multiple are possible. These concepts are vital for predicting the major product of a reaction, as they dictate the orientation and arrangement of atoms in the final structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Although trans-diols in rings cannot be cleaved using HIO₄ acyclic trans-diols can. Explain this discrepancy.

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Textbook Question

δ-Hydroxyaldehydes are in equilibrium with their hemiacetal form. Predict the product that would form upon treatment of the hemiacetal with Dess–Martin periodinane.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following oxidation reactions.

(c)

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