Textbook Question
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.
(b)
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Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.
(b)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (ii) dihydroxylation/periodic acid cleavage pathways.
(b)
Although trans-diols in rings cannot be cleaved using HIO₄ acyclic trans-diols can. Explain this discrepancy.
Propose a synthesis of the carbonyl(s) using the (i) ozonolysis pathways.
(a)