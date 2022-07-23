Dihydroxylation

Dihydroxylation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of two hydroxyl groups (OH) across a double bond in an alkene, converting it into a vicinal diol. This reaction is typically carried out using reagents like osmium tetroxide (OsO4) or potassium permanganate (KMnO4). The process is stereospecific, often resulting in syn addition, where both hydroxyl groups add to the same side of the double bond.