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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 88a(v)
Chapter 12, Problem 88a(v)

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) H2O. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a) Chemical structure of styrene, featuring a benzene ring attached to a vinyl group.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups present in the given molecule. Functional groups determine the reactivity and the type of reaction that can occur. For example, look for alkene, alkyne, carbonyl, or halide groups.
Step 2: Analyze the reaction conditions provided. In this case, the reagent is H₂O (water). Water typically participates in hydrolysis, hydration, or nucleophilic substitution reactions depending on the functional group present.
Step 3: Determine if the molecule has a functional group that can react with H₂O. For example, alkenes can undergo hydration in the presence of an acid catalyst, forming alcohols. Carbonyl compounds can undergo hydrolysis to form carboxylic acids or alcohols.
Step 4: Predict the product(s) based on the reaction mechanism. For instance, if the molecule contains an alkene, the addition of H₂O will follow Markovnikov's rule, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) attaches to the more substituted carbon.
Step 5: If the molecule does not contain a reactive functional group under the given conditions, conclude 'no reaction.' Ensure to justify this conclusion based on the chemical properties of the molecule and the reagent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. This process is crucial for predicting the products of reactions involving water (H₂O), which can act as a nucleophile, especially in the presence of suitable electrophiles like alkyl halides.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water. In organic chemistry, hydrolysis often refers to the reaction of an ester or an amide with water, leading to the formation of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid or an amine, respectively. Understanding hydrolysis is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving water.
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Reaction Conditions

Reaction conditions, such as temperature, solvent, and the presence of catalysts, significantly influence the course and outcome of chemical reactions. In the context of the question, the presence of water as a solvent can dictate whether a reaction occurs, how quickly it proceeds, and what products are formed, making it vital to consider these factors when predicting reaction products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) NaOH, H2O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 2. NaBH4.If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product for each of the following reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) 1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) H2O; (vi) NaOH, H2O. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'

(f)

1231
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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) 1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2 (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 2. NaBH4 (iii) H2SO4 , H2O (iv) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3 (v) H2O (vi) NaOH, H2O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'

(d)

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