Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(f) (S)-4-isopropoxypent-2-yne.
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(f) (S)-4-isopropoxypent-2-yne.
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ii) 1. Hg(OAc)2 2. NaBH4.If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (v) H2O. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) 1. BH3 2. NaOH, H2O2. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) H2SO4 , H2O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)