Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(d) (2R,3S)-methoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(d) (2R,3S)-methoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(c) (1S,4R)-4-bromocyclohex-2-en-1-ol
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) NaOH, H2O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) H2SO4 , H2O . If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when the following molecules are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. OsO4 2. NaHSO3. If there is no reaction, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(e) (R)-2,2-dimethyl-1-phenylpropane-1-thiol