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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 87f
Chapter 12, Problem 87f

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(f) (S)-4-isopropoxypent-2-yne.

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1
Identify the main chain: The name 'pent-2-yne' indicates a five-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at the second carbon. Draw a linear chain of five carbon atoms and place a triple bond between the second and third carbon atoms.
Determine the stereochemistry: The '(S)' configuration indicates the stereochemistry at a chiral center. Identify the chiral center in the structure, which is the fourth carbon in this case.
Add the isopropoxy group: The '4-isopropoxy' part of the name indicates an isopropoxy group attached to the fourth carbon. Draw an isopropoxy group (a propyl group with an oxygen atom replacing one hydrogen) and attach it to the fourth carbon.
Assign priorities for stereochemistry: Assign priorities to the groups attached to the chiral center (fourth carbon) based on atomic number and connectivity. The groups are the isopropoxy group, the rest of the carbon chain, and the hydrogen atom.
Determine the (S) configuration: Arrange the molecule so that the lowest priority group (usually hydrogen) is pointing away from you. Then, observe the order of the remaining groups. If they decrease in priority in a counterclockwise direction, the configuration is (S). Adjust the structure if necessary to ensure the correct stereochemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It provides a systematic way to describe the structure of a molecule using specific rules and conventions. Understanding IUPAC names involves identifying the main chain, functional groups, and stereochemistry, which are crucial for drawing the correct structure.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on chemical properties. The '(S)' designation in the name indicates the specific configuration of the chiral center, which is determined using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Correctly identifying stereochemistry is essential for accurately representing the molecule's 3D structure.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. In the name '4-isopropoxypent-2-yne,' the isopropoxy group is an ether functional group, and the 'yne' suffix indicates a triple bond. Recognizing these groups helps in constructing the correct molecular structure.
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