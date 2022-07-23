Oxidative Cleavage with Periodic Acid (HIO₄)

HIO₄ is a reagent used for oxidative cleavage of vicinal diols, breaking the C-C bond between them to form carbonyl compounds. However, in the case of phenol, there are no vicinal diols present, so HIO₄ would not react with the structure. Therefore, no reaction is expected when phenol is treated with HIO₄.