Thionyl Chloride (SOCl₂) Reactivity

Thionyl chloride is a reagent commonly used for converting alcohols into alkyl chlorides. The reaction proceeds through the formation of an intermediate that facilitates the substitution of the hydroxyl group with a chlorine atom. Understanding the mechanism of this reaction, including the role of the leaving group and the formation of byproducts like sulfur dioxide and hydrochloric acid, is essential for predicting the products.