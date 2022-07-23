Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 106a(vi)
Chapter 12, Problem 106a(vi)

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) H₂SO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  
(a) Chemical structure of phenol, featuring a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a benzene ring.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional group in the given molecule. The structure shows a benzene ring with a primary alcohol group attached, known as benzyl alcohol.
Consider the reaction conditions: H₂SO₄ is a strong acid and can act as a dehydrating agent.
Recognize that under acidic conditions, primary alcohols can undergo dehydration to form alkenes. In this case, benzyl alcohol can lose a water molecule to form a double bond.
Propose the mechanism: The hydroxyl group (OH) will be protonated by H₂SO₄, making it a better leaving group. This will lead to the formation of a carbocation.
Predict the product: The carbocation formed can lose a proton to form a double bond, resulting in the formation of styrene (phenylethene) as the major product.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

In organic chemistry, acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H⁺) between molecules. Strong acids, like sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄), can donate protons to bases, facilitating various reactions such as dehydration or protonation. Understanding the role of acids and bases is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving functional groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Electrophilic Addition

Electrophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile reacts with a nucleophile, leading to the formation of a more saturated product. In the presence of H₂SO₄, alkenes and alkynes can undergo electrophilic addition, resulting in the formation of carbocations and subsequent products. Recognizing the nature of the reactants helps in predicting the products formed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:23
1,2 vs 1,4 Addition

Reaction Conditions

The conditions under which a reaction occurs significantly influence the products formed. In this case, the presence of concentrated sulfuric acid can lead to dehydration reactions, where water is removed from alcohols or alkenes, forming alkenes or ethers. Understanding how temperature, concentration, and solvent affect reaction pathways is essential for accurate predictions.
Recommended video:
1:18
EAS Reactions of Pyridine Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?

878
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

739
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

683
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN ; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu . If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

666
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

870
views
Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl2 , NEt3. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

445
views