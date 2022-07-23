The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) H₂SO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
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Key Concepts
Acid-Base Reactions
Electrophilic Addition
Reaction Conditions
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (xi) HOCl, H₂O (xii) HIO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN ; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu . If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iii) SOCl2 , NEt3. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)