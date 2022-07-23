The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
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Key Concepts
PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate)
H₂CrO₄ (Chromic Acid)
Oxidation States in Organic Chemistry
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN ; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu . If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) H₂SO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'
(a)
Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(c)
Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]
(b)