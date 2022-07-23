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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 106a(ix,x)
Chapter 12, Problem 106a(ix,x)

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (ix) PCC; (x) H₂CrO₄ , H₂O. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  
(a) Chemical structure of phenol, featuring a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a benzene ring.

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1
Identify the functional group in the given molecule. The structure shows a benzyl alcohol, which is a primary alcohol.
Consider the first reagent, PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate). PCC is a mild oxidizing agent that typically oxidizes primary alcohols to aldehydes.
Predict the product of the reaction with PCC. The benzyl alcohol will be oxidized to benzaldehyde, where the -OH group is converted to a carbonyl group (C=O).
Consider the second reagent, H₂CrO₄ in H₂O. This is a stronger oxidizing agent that can further oxidize primary alcohols to carboxylic acids.
Predict the product of the reaction with H₂CrO₄. The benzyl alcohol will be oxidized to benzoic acid, where the -OH group is converted to a carboxyl group (COOH).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate)

PCC is a mild oxidizing agent commonly used in organic chemistry to oxidize primary alcohols to aldehydes and secondary alcohols to ketones without over-oxidation. It is preferred for its ability to selectively oxidize alcohols while minimizing further oxidation to carboxylic acids, making it useful in synthetic pathways where specific oxidation states are desired.
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Strong oxidizing agents

H₂CrO₄ (Chromic Acid)

H₂CrO₄ is a strong oxidizing agent that can oxidize primary alcohols to carboxylic acids and secondary alcohols to ketones. It is more aggressive than PCC and can lead to over-oxidation, which is important to consider when predicting reaction outcomes. Its use often requires careful control of reaction conditions to avoid unwanted side reactions.
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Oxidation States in Organic Chemistry

Understanding oxidation states is crucial in organic chemistry as it helps predict the products of reactions involving alcohols and carbonyl compounds. Oxidation involves the increase of oxidation state, typically through the addition of oxygen or the removal of hydrogen. Recognizing how different reagents affect these states allows chemists to anticipate the outcome of reactions and the stability of intermediates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of alkoxides with haloalkanes is not a viable way to form ethers. (a) Why? (b) Why can thioethers be formed by an analogous reaction?

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (iv) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaCN ; (v) 1. TsCl, Et₃N 2. NaOt-Bu . If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (i) SOCl₂ ; (ii) PBr₃. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vi) H₂SO₄. If no reaction occurs, write 'no reaction.'  

(a)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]

(c)

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Textbook Question

Suggest a synthesis for the following molecules beginning with organic molecules containing three or fewer carbons. [You will need to use a protecting group in these syntheses.]

(b)

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